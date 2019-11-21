Loading articles...

South African viral video of body bag causes alarm

JOHANNESBURG — Some South Africans have been shocked by a viral video that appeared to show family members carrying a body bag out of an insurance company office while pursuing a claim.

Old Mutual South Africa replied to the incident with a statement on social media earlier this week saying that “this has been most unsettling” and confirming that the claim had been paid.

The company called the incident in KwaZulu-Natal province regrettable and said the claim had had to undergo further assessments.

A woman in the video says they took the body in to show proof of death.

The Associated Press

