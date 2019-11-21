Loading articles...

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

MOSCOW — Russia’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents.

The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the State Duma on Thursday, extends an existing law involving foreign-funded media outlets. That was adopted in 2017 in response to the decision by the U.S. Justice Department to label the Russian state-funded RT television a foreign agent.

The new law can apply to anyone who distributes content produced by media outlets registered as foreign agents and receives payments from abroad.

The move has been criticized by many in Russia for restricting freedom of expression in Russia even further and allowing the authorities to crack down on dissent.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
SB 410 ramp to the 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:45 AM
As of 5:30am, Nov 21, it feels like -4 at #Toronto YYZ but milder air is on the way and so are some showers. Tune…
Latest Weather
Read more