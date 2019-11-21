Loading articles...

Police: Students fine after head-on crash of school bus, SUV

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police say a 16-year-old boy driving an SUV collided head-on with a school bus carrying two middle school students in an Atlanta suburb.

Marietta police say the bus driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. They say no one else was seriously injured in the Thursday morning crash near Marietta High School.

Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitutio n that the teen driving the SUV told officers that he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve in the road. McPhilamy says police are grateful that no one was more seriously hurt.

Police posted photos on Twitter showing the crumpled remains of the SUV with its front hood torn off. The front end of the school bus was also crushed.

Marietta is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) northwest of Atlanta.

The Associated Press

