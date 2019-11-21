Loading articles...

Parents of late US hostage chasing North Korean assets

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The parents of a former U.S. hostage who died after being released from North Korea in a coma say they are committed to finding and shutting down illicit North Korean business assets around the world in efforts to hold its government accountable for widespread human rights abuses.

In a news conference in Seoul on Friday, Fred and Cindy Warmbier also called for the Trump administration to raise North Korea’s human rights problems as it engages in negotiations to defuse the country’s nuclear threat.

Their 22-year-old son, Otto, suffered severe brain damage and died after being returned to the United States in a vegetative state in 2017.

The North has denied it tortured or cruelly treated the University of Virginia student.

The Associated Press

