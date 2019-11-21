Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
One worker knocked unconscious in Winnipeg liquor store robbery: police
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 1:46 pm EST
Three Manitoba liquor store workers were assaulted and one was taken to hospital in what the province's Crown corporation calls an unprovoked attack. Manny Atwal, CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
Winnipeg police have charged a 15-year-old boy in a violent liquor store robbery in which three people were injured, including one person who was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesman, says the teen was one of three males who were armed with knives when they entered the store and stole liquor Wednesday afternoon.
Two female employees and a woman in an adjoining mall were punched in the face, but the condition of the person taken to hospital has since been upgraded to stable.
The boy remains in custody on charges that include aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, while two other suspects are still being sought.
The attack has prompted Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to temporarily close the store as it sets up a new secure entrance that will eventually be installed in other outlets.
The Crown agency says the new system will require customers to show photo identification before they are allowed inside.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.