Loading articles...

NY man gets prison for messages to 2 GOP Congress members

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A western New York man convicted of leaving menacing phone messages for two Republican members of Congress has been sentenced to five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. announced Carlos Bayon’s sentence Thursday.

The 64-year-old Bayon has been representing himself. A message was sent to a lawyer who was appointed to assist him and filed notice Thursday of a planned appeal.

Prosecutors say Bayon left threatening voicemails last year for Reps. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington. Authorities said they found Bayon had a loaded rifle, 150 rounds of ammunition and books on bomb-making.

Bayon admitted leaving the messages but said he sought only to communicate outrage about Trump administration immigration and family separation policies.

A federal jury in Buffalo convicted Bayon in August.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of Whites in the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 PM
*TIMELINE: Winds picking up with gusts 60-70 km/h tonight (stronger near lake) and while you're at the bus stop in…
Latest Weather
Read more