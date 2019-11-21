Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Korean leader turns down visit to South Korea
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 1:20 am EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un turned down an invitation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to participate in a regional summit next week in the southern city of Busan and has blamed the South for a deep freeze in inter-Korean relations.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday there’s no reason for Kim to visit the South under a “murky” atmosphere and criticized Moon’s government for failing to uphold agreements reached between their leaders in three summits last year.
The North in recent months suspended virtually all co-operation with the South amid a standstill in larger nuclear negotiations with the United States, while demanding that Seoul defy U.S.-led international sanctions and restart inter-Korean economic projects.
