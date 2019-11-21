Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nicaragua: Pro-government crowd attacks church parishioners
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 8:30 pm EST
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — A group of Nicaraguan government sympathizers has attacked parishioners at a Roman Catholic church in the city of Masaya with clubs, machetes and metal bars.
Thursday’s attack came after it became known that priest Harving Padilla planned to lead a procession to another church a few blocks away in solidarity with that parish’s priest and a dozen people who are on hunger strike to demand the release of loved ones they say are political prisoners.
Padilla said the crowd surrounded his church while a religious ceremony was taking place. Priests and parishioners blocked the entrances with pews.
A 50-year-old man who tried to keep the attackers out was beaten and then handed over to police. Officers stood guard during the disturbance but did not intervene.
