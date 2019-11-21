Loading articles...

Missouri jail escapee captured in makeshift hut in Delaware

PRINCETON, Mo. — Authorities say an inmate who escaped twice from a Missouri jail was captured more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometres) away in Delaware where he was living in a makeshift hut in a wooded area.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that 27-year-old Drake Kately, of Kansas City, Missouri, was captured Tuesday near New Castle, Delaware. Kately escaped most recently in September from the jail in Mercer County, Missouri, after making a hole in his cell. He was being held there on multiple charges, including assault.

The Marshals Service says he was found hiding in a shelter created by placing foliage around a fallen tree after authorities spotted clothing hanging from a nearby tree branch.

He is awaiting extradition to Missouri. His attorney, Melinda Troeger, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

