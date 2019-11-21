Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Missouri jail escapee captured in makeshift hut in Delaware
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 10:50 am EST
PRINCETON, Mo. — Authorities say an inmate who escaped twice from a Missouri jail was captured more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometres) away in Delaware where he was living in a makeshift hut in a wooded area.
The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that 27-year-old Drake Kately, of Kansas City, Missouri, was captured Tuesday near New Castle, Delaware. Kately escaped most recently in September from the jail in Mercer County, Missouri, after making a hole in his cell. He was being held there on multiple charges, including assault.
The Marshals Service says he was found hiding in a shelter created by placing foliage around a fallen tree after authorities spotted clothing hanging from a nearby tree branch.
He is awaiting extradition to Missouri. His attorney, Melinda Troeger, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.