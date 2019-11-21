Loading articles...

Michigan GOP leader uses expletive to call governor ‘crazy’

LANSING, Mich. — A Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism after a college newspaper quoted him using an expletive to describe Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers as “crazy.”

The Collegian at Hillsdale College reported Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks to a college Republican group last week. He also called Whitmer’s budget vetoes and transfers “rash political misbehaviour.”

A Whitmer spokesman says the comments were sexist. The liberal group Progress Michigan says the remarks were “inappropriate, highly sexist and completely out of line.”

Shirkey spokeswoman Amber McCann says he regrets making the remark, calling it “flippant” and a “poor choice of words.”

The Associated Press

