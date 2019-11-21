Loading articles...

Mexican capital declares gender violence alert

Mexico City’s mayor has issued a gender violence alert for the capital, activating a series of measures to address violence against women.

Thursday’s declaration means 20 of the country’s 31 federal entities have declared emergencies over the issue.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a video message that the mechanism raises awareness and will deliver better results.

Impunity for attacks violence against women prompted repeated protests in Mexico City following several cases of alleged rapes by police. One of demonstrators’ main demands was for Sheinbaum to declare the alert.

Last year there were 3,662 feminicides, or gender-related killings of women, according to the federal government.

That pace has continued in 2019 with 1,834 through the first six months. One hundred seven were in Mexico City.

The Associated Press

