Marshals: Rifle found during search for Marine deserter
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 9:11 am EST
The manhunt for murder suspect Michael Brown continues on Friday as police are on scene at Palmer Avenue near train tracks in northeast Roanoke. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
ROANOKE, Va. — U.S. marshals reportedly recovered a rifle in their search for a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case.
WDBJ-TV reports a woman called authorities to the Hollins area of Roanoke, Va., on Wednesday after noticing a hooded man in a white pickup truck. The woman said he carried a rifle into a neighbour’s yard, walked out of her sight, returned without the weapon and then drove away.
Marshals are testing the gun for evidence to see if it’s linked to 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown. Authorities say he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He’s accused in the killing of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, in Virginia.
Marshals believe Brown drove a camper to the Roanoke area last Thursday and tried to contact relatives.