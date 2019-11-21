Maple Leafs take on Coyotes in first game with new coach

Sheldon Keefe will make his NHL coaching debut Thursday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Coyotes in Arizona — a day after firing head coach Mike Babcock.

Team resident Brendan Shanahan flew to Arizona on Wednesday to break the news to Babcock along with general manager Kyle Dubas. Shanahan said that he felt he should be present as he hired Babcock in the spring of 2015.

Keefe, head coach of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, has been tapped to replace him in the top job. The 39-year-old Keefe was in his fifth season as head coach of the Marlies.

Keefe was 199-89-31 with the Marlies and helped secure the franchise’s first Calder Cup championship in 2018. He has also coached a number of current Leafs when they were with Marlies.

“Sheldon’s earned it,” Shanahan said. “He’s had success basically everywhere he’s coached.”

Ahead of Thursday night’s game, Shanahan, Dubas and Keefe are all scheduled to speak with the media in the morning.

Babcock had a record of 9-10-4 in 2019-20 for the Leafs, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games, including five straight losses in regulation, and currently sit two points back of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Babcock’s last win for the Leafs, on Nov. 7 against Vegas, was the 700th of his NHL career.