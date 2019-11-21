Loading articles...

Man pleads guilty in NYC punch that led to a fall and death

NEW YORK — An Irish man has pleaded guilty to assault for punching another man who fell and died outside a New York City bar.

Court records show Steven O’Brien pleaded guilty Thursday in the encounter that led to John McGee’s death last Thanksgiving. The 21-year-old McGee went by Danny and grew up in Ireland.

WPIX-TV reports the 26-year-old O’Brien apologized to McGee’s parents in a Queens courtroom Thursday.

Authorities said the two men argued and O’Brien punched McGee in the head. McGee fell and hit his head on the pavement.

He was found lying on the ground and was pronounced dead at a hospital

O’Brien is from Dublin. As a child, the American-born McGee moved to the Irish village of Drumlish.

WPIX says O’Brien is expected to get a six-month sentence.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 PM
*TIMELINE: Winds picking up with gusts 60-70 km/h tonight (stronger near lake) and while you're at the bus stop in…
Latest Weather
Read more