Macy’s, La-Z-Boy fall; L Brands, Charles Schwab rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Macy’s Inc., down 35 cents to $14.67.

The department store operator cut its profit and sales forecast for the year.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $3.28 to $48.03.

The brokerage firm is considering buying rival TD Ameritrade, according to media reports.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $1.54 to $102.55.

The payments platform company is buying shopping and rewards company Honey Science Corp.

Tiffany & Co., up $3.17 to $126.50.

Luxury group LVMH raised its buyout offer for the jewelry company, according to media reports.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down $5.27 to $30.91.

The furniture retailer’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nuance Communications Inc., up 92 cents to $17.52.

The voice and language technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

L Brands Inc., up $1.58 to $17.17.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works met Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations and gave a solid forecast.

Anaplan Inc., up $3.94 to $53.09.

The software developer raised its profit forecast for the year after exceeding Wall Street’s latest earnings expectations.

The Associated Press

