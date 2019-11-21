Loading articles...

Macy's cuts outlook for the year with holidays around corner

CINCINNATI — Macy’s is cutting its profit and sales expectations for the year after posting its first comparable store sales decline in almost two years.

The company is citing the late arrival of colder weather, meagre tourist business, weak traffic at some malls and problems on its website.

Shares of Macy’s Inc. slid more than 4% before the opening bell Thursday.

The Cincinnati retailer posted earnings of $2 million, or a penny per share. Removing non-recurring charges, per share earns were 7 cents, better than penny Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.17 billion, which is short of expectations.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
SB 410 ramp to the 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:45 AM
As of 5:30am, Nov 21, it feels like -4 at #Toronto YYZ but milder air is on the way and so are some showers. Tune…
Latest Weather
Read more