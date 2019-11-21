Loading articles...

Loblaw launching online marketplace that will include new brands and products

A man leaves a Loblaws store in Toronto on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Loblaw Companies Ltd. is increasing the variety of things it offers with an online marketplace that will include brands and products that it has not traditionally sold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Loblaw Companies Ltd. is introducing an online marketplace that will include brands and products that it has not traditionally sold.

The online marketplace will include new vendors available through Loblaw’s PC Express service.

The retailer says the third-party companies will be introduced in five expanded categories at the launch.

Loblaw says the offerings will go beyond its current in-store selections with brands like Umbra and Lennox Furniture Inc.

The new products will include additional items for baby, toy, home, kitchen and pet categories.

The company says products will be delivered direct to home, or available for in-store pickup and will earn PC Optimum points.

“Millions of Canadians visit our stores and online shops weekly, looking for inspiration and convenient access to food, home and health products,”  said Garry Senecal, chief customer officer at Loblaw.

“Through this expanded PC Express offering, we will provide them with a curated, edited assortment of products that complement their current shop, from some exciting new vendors.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

