Liberals open to changing federal laws at heart of western anger: Carr
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 11:06 am EST
OTTAWA — The federal government’s new western outreach ambassador says there might be room to look at changing legislation at the heart of anger towards the Liberal government in Canada’s West.
Manitoba MP Jim Carr is no longer in cabinet, but he has a new role helping the government as Justin Trudeau’s special representative for the Prairies.
Carr is undergoing treatment for cancer after being diagnosed shortly after the Oct. 21 election.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is among those demanding changes to bills C-69 and C-48, which overhauled the environmental assessment process for major projects like pipelines and legislated a permanent ban against oil tankers travelling along the northern British Columbia coast.
Earlier this month, Vancouver-area MP Carla Qualtrough, a cabinet minister, said the government was open to almost anything to try and help ease anxieties in Canada’s oil patch — except for changing Bill C-69.
Today, however, Carr says he believes there is an openness to look at the bills for possible improvements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.