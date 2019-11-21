Loading articles...

Japan court allows Nissan ex-chair Ghosn to talk with wife

FILE - This March, 2019, file photo shows former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, right, and his wife Carole in Tokyo. Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, has received permission from a Tokyo court to talk for one hour in a video call with his wife. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

TOKYO — Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, has received permission from a Tokyo court to talk for one hour in a video call with his wife.

Such contact had been banned for the past eight months.

Prosecutors say contact between him and Carole Ghosn runs the risk of tampering of evidence and fabricated story lines.

Requests by his defence to let the couple communicate was rejected six previous times before permission was granted Friday.

Ghosn, who is out on bail, says he is innocent.

He has been charged with under-reporting promised compensation and breaching trust in dubious payments.

Ghosn was first arrested a year ago.

