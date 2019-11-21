Loading articles...

In Mexico, giant Baby Jesus creche figure draws memes

MEXICO CITY — A church in rural Mexico has created one of the largest known Baby Jesus creche figures in the country.

While the Zoquite parish church in Zacatecas state wanted to draw attention to the traditional Christmas-season display, it didn’t expect the outpouring of internet memes poking fun at the threatening size of the Baby Jesus.

At just over 21 feet (6.5 metres) tall, the diaper-clad baby figure looks so large in a video posted on the church website that it appears able to step on the humans around it.

Mexicans quickly created memes showing the looming baby threatening to invade cities or public gatherings, like Godzilla.

Others noted the blue-eyed baby looks a lot like actor Nicolas Cage, or musician Phil Collins.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP approaching Don Mills - left lane blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
*TIMELINE: Winds picking up with gusts 60-70 km/h tonight (stronger near lake) and while you're at the bus stop in…
Latest Weather
Read more