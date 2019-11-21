In Mexico, giant Baby Jesus creche figure draws memes

MEXICO CITY — A church in rural Mexico has created one of the largest known Baby Jesus creche figures in the country.

While the Zoquite parish church in Zacatecas state wanted to draw attention to the traditional Christmas-season display, it didn’t expect the outpouring of internet memes poking fun at the threatening size of the Baby Jesus.

At just over 21 feet (6.5 metres) tall, the diaper-clad baby figure looks so large in a video posted on the church website that it appears able to step on the humans around it.

Mexicans quickly created memes showing the looming baby threatening to invade cities or public gatherings, like Godzilla.

Others noted the blue-eyed baby looks a lot like actor Nicolas Cage, or musician Phil Collins.

The Associated Press