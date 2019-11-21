Loading articles...

Honolulu mayor signs bill to extend beach lifeguard hours

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has signed a bill extending lifeguard service hours from dawn to sundown.

Caldwell signed the measure into law Thursday with the new hours expected to begin July 1, 2021.

Officials say current lifeguard hours at most beaches are from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services oversees 200 miles (322 kilometres) of coastline extending up to 1 mile (1.6 kilometres) offshore at more than 70 beach parks.

The text of the bill introduced by Councilor Kymberly Pine notes increased demand for lifeguard services due to increasing use of Oahu’s beaches by residents and visitors.

The city recorded more than 22.5 million visits to beach parks, more than 1 million preventative actions, nearly 105,000 first-aid actions, and more than 2,100 rescues in 2018.

The Associated Press

