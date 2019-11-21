Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Heavy Montreal metal festival to take a breather in 2020
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 2:01 pm EST
MONTREAL — Organizers of the Heavy Montreal metal music festival say they’ll be taking a break for the 2020 edition.
Montreal-based promoter Evenko says in a statement that the company didn’t take lightly the decision to put off the annual gathering of metalheads.
Jacques Aube, the company’s chief operating officer, says a number of factors were considered, including “the number of non-festival metal/rock concerts that will be announced over the next few months.”
Organizers assured fans that a “packed calendar of concerts throughout the city and the province all year round” will continue.
The last edition of Heavy Montreal was held over two days in July at Jean-Drapeau Park and included Slayer, Evanescence, Godsmack, Slash and Anthrax.
Earlier this year, Montreal city council voted to declare the city a heavy metal “city of excellence.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.