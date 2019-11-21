Graphic video released in fatal hit-and-run in East York

Toronto police have released a second video after a teenage boy was killed in what police say was an intentional hit-and-run in East York last month.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive area just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Police said the victim, 16-year-old Matthew Dreaver, and his friend became involved in an altercation with two men in a vehicle at 1500 Woodbine Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Dreaver and his friend began walking away, but police said they were followed to the area of Cedarvale Avenue near the East York Memorial Arena. A second interaction took place and one of the occupants of the SUV got out of the vehicle and began to chase the two boys.

As they all ran eastbound, the SUV mounted the curb and struck Dreaver from behind.

Graphic video released by police shows the SUV dragging Dreaver a short distance across a sidewalk before pulling a u-turn and fleeing the area westbound on Bracebridge Avenue then north on Woodbine Avenue, then eastbound on O’Connor Drive and then east on St. Clair Avenue East.

WARNING: The following video may be upsetting to some people

The boy was without vital signs when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have identified the vehicle as a 2007-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, dark blue or black, possibly with front-end damage.

The first suspect is described as a white man, 20-35 years old, with a round face. Police say he’s around five-foot-10 or five-foot-11 with short to balding hair.

The second suspect is described as a white man, with short to balding hair. He’s also five-foot-10 to five-foot-11.