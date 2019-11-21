Loading articles...

Grand Teton wedding, commercial filming fees go up in 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The cost of getting married in Grand Teton National Park is about to go up.

Park officials announced Thursday they’re increasing the cost of a wedding permit from $125 to $200.

The cost of a commercial filming permit also is going up, from $275 to $325. The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Other permit prices including boating and backcountry camping permits will remain unchanged.

Grand Teton spokeswoman Denise Germann says park officials regularly reassess fees and try to recoup costs such as employee time.

Schwabacher Landing on the Snake River and the Mormon Row area of historic structures are two popular places for weddings in Grand Teton.

Grand Teton issued 125 wedding permits in 2018. Germann says wedding parties can’t exceed 80 people but most don’t exceed 20.

The Associated Press

