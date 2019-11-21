Loading articles...

Former border agent sentenced for striking migrant with car

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent who called migrants “savages” and “subhuman” in text messages less than a month before he used his vehicle to knock over a fleeing Guatemalan migrant has been sentenced to three years’ probation.

Matthew Bowen pleaded guilty in August to a federal misdemeanour count of deprivation of rights in August.

He was indicted in May 2018 for the Dec. 3, 2017, incident in southern Arizona.

Bowen was put on leave shortly after his indictment and later resigned from the Border Patrol.

Bowen’s case drew widespread attention after his text messages from November 2017, calling migrants “savages” and “subhuman,” were included in a court filing.

Bowen faced up to a year in prison for the charge he pleaded guilty to.

He was sentenced Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB Gardiner at Royal York - collision on the right shoulder causing delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:35 AM
As of 8:30am, it feels closer to 0 at #Toronto YYZ, Nov21, but milder air on the way. Late tonight closer to 8°C wi…
Latest Weather
Read more