Ford government backtracks on mandatory e-learning courses
by News Staff
Posted Nov 21, 2019 2:00 pm EST
Ontario's minister of education Stephen Lecce speaks during a press conference to announce a tentative deal reached with CUPE in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Ford government is cutting the number of online courses Ontario high school students will have to take from four to two.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says starting in September 2020, students will be required to take two online credit courses in order to graduate.
Back in March, the government said students would be required to take four e-learning courses starting in 2020-2021.
The issue of e-learning courses has been a sticking point in the government’s contract talks with high school teachers.
“The Minister is doing his media relations nonsense again,” said Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof. “This is not productive way forward.”
The OSSTF is poised to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m.
More to come
WTF are you doing Premier Ford?
DON’T BACK DOWN.