Driver in custody after vehicle hits parked cars, light standards in Richmond Hill
by News Staff
Posted Nov 21, 2019 5:42 am EST
Last Updated Nov 21, 2019 at 5:43 am EST
Emergency crews on scene after a vehicle crashed into several parked cars, two light standards and a bus shelter in Richmond Hill on Nov. 21, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A 22-year-old man is in police custody after a vehicle crashed into several objects in Richmond Hill overnight, including parked cars and a bus shelter.
Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street, in the area of Elgin Mills Road and Major Mackenzie Drive, around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the white pick-up truck struck five cars parked along Yonge, hit two light standards and also crashed into a bus shelter.
Hydro crews are on scene to repair the wires that were brought down in the incident. Workers are expected to be there for several hours, through the morning rush.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect is expected to face numerous charges.
However, police said alcohol or drug impairment is not considered to be a factor in the crash.
