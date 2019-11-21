Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China raises estimate of economy’s size following census
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2019 11:57 pm EST
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, an employee browses her smartphone at a clothing store having a promotion sale at a shopping mall in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. China has raised its estimate of the size of its economy by 2.1% following a census, raising its gross domestic product for 2018 to 91.93 trillion yuan ($13.1 trillion), the National Bureau of Statistics said Frida, Nov. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
BEIJING — China has raised its estimate of the size of its economy by 2.1% following a census, raising its gross domestic product for 2018 to 91.93 trillion yuan ($13.1 trillion).
The National Bureau of Statistics said Friday the revision reflects a more complete measures of the services sector. It raises the possibility China will reach its target of doubling its GDP between 2010 and 2020.
The government plans to issue revised GDP growth estimates but did not say when.
China’s economy, the world’s second largest, expanded at an annual pace of 6.0% in the July-September quarter, the slowest growth since 1992.
Chinese economic planners are seeking to slow growth to help rebalance the economy and shift away from heavy reliance on government-financed construction, property development and exports toward consumer-driven growth.