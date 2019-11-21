Loading articles...

China bats away rumours, says trade talks with US continue

BEIJING — A Chinese Commerce Ministry official says Beijing is working to resolve conflicts with Washington over trade, dismissing speculation the talks might be in trouble as unreliable “rumours.”

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday he could not disclose any new information. But he said China was committed to working toward an agreement.

Gao said reaching an agreement suits the everyone’s interests.

Financial markets have swung between elation and gloom in recent days depending on conflicting reports citing top officials on both sides.

President Donald Trump had said he hoped to sign a preliminary agreement with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, by this month. Reports this week suggesting a deal might not be struck by the year’s end raises the possibility of another painful round of retaliatory tariffs in December.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Right lane now blocked on the Gardiner.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
It’s a chilly start to our Thursday but it will be a mild finish for #Toronto GTA @jilltaylor680 says rain and stro…
Latest Weather
Read more