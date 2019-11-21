Loading articles...

Boeing names space test dummy Rosie after WWII riveter

This Nov. 1, 2019 photo provided by Boeing shows Rosie the astronaut test dummy positioned in the space capsule at Kennedy Space Center. The test dummy will be riding to the space station on Boeing’s new Starliner capsule next month, in the first test flight. (Boeing via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX had Ripley. Now Boeing has Rosie.

As Boeing moved its Starliner crew capsule to its Florida pad Thursday for a mid-December launch, the company revealed the name of the test dummy on board.

Rosie the Astronaut is named after World War II’s Rosie the Riveter. The dummy has hundreds of sensors for the first Starliner test flight to the International Space Station. And it’s wearing Rosie the Riveter’s trademark red polka-dot head scarf, along with a Boeing blue spacesuit.

Boeing says it chose the name given its long history of hiring women, especially during World War II to keep up bomber production.

SpaceX turned to the “Alien” movies in naming its test dummy, Ripley, launched aboard a crew Dragon in March.

Flights with NASA astronauts should follow next year.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press



