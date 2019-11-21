Loading articles...

Another woman accuses Epstein of abuse, sues his estate

Teala Davies listens during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York, about the filing of a lawsuit against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. Davies says she was 17 when she was victimized by Epstein. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK — A woman who says she suffered lasting damage from sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 years old has sued his estate.

Teala Davies on Thursday joined the growing list of women who have sued the wealthy financier. She filed her lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

Davies appeared at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

She says she still hurts from abuse suffered over two years at Epstein’s residences in New York, Paris, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A message was left seeking comment from a lawyer for his estate.

Verena Dobnik, The Associated Press

