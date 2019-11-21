5 news notables honoured by New York Journalism Hall of Fame

Five luminaries in news broadcasting, photography and opinion writing have been inducted into the New York Journalism Hall of Fame.

The honorees at Thursday’s ceremony were NBC News’ Tom Brokaw; Associated Press photographer Richard Drew; former ABC News anchor and current CBS contributor Ted Koppel; CBS’s Jane Pauley, and Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal and NBC News.

Drew is the first photographer honoured in the hall’s 44-year history.

Brokaw, Koppel and Pauley are among the most prominent figures in television news. Noonan is an opinion columnist, book author and political analyst.

Drew’s distinctions include being one of a handful of photographers in the hotel kitchen where Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 and making the famous 9-11 photo known as The Falling Man.

The Associated Press