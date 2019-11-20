Loading articles...

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe police with riot gear have fired tear gas and struck people who gathered to hear a speech by the country’s top opposition leader.

Dozens of people are running and dodging baton blows in the capital, Harare.

Officers cordoned off the Movement for Democratic Change party headquarters ahead of Nelson Chamisa’s speech. They are patrolling with water cannons.

Public discontent has grown in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has struggled to fulfil promises of economic prosperity and more political freedoms.

Only pro-government marches have been allowed in recent months, while similar moves by the opposition, labour and human rights groups have been met with strong police action.

Police deny accusations they have banned this latest event.

Chamisa still disputes his narrow loss to Mnangagwa in last year’s election.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Delays westbound 401 express approaching Avenue because of construction. Burlington Skyway Toronto bound also slow.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Updated Fog Advisory map as of 4:31am Nov 20. #Peterborough area ADDED. Parts of Sw Ontario taken out. For the GTA…
Latest Weather
Read more