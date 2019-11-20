Loading articles...

Woman sentenced to 15 years for planning foiled bar attack

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to plotting and buying supplies for a foiled terror attack on a bar has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A federal judge on Wednesday also ordered that 24-year-old Elizabeth Lecron, of Toledo, be placed on lifetime supervision after she is released.

Federal prosecutors say Lecron and her boyfriend had bomb-making materials and weapons in their home and spent months planning before they were arrested in December.

Lecron pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and transporting explosives.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.

Authorities have said that Lecron instigated the plans. Prosecutors say she and her boyfriend were targeting a bar in downtown Toledo and had also discussed attacks on several public places.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
SB Trafalgar ramp to the WB 407 is closed for maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:57 AM
Fog Advisory ENDED for Uxbridge, Beaverton as of 10:53am Nov20 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more