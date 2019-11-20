Loading articles...

UW-Eau Claire suspends 5 football players for racist message

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has suspended five football players after racist messages were shared on Snapchat.

The Leader-Telegram reports the messages in the Snapchat string included a picture of a cross burning at a Ku Klux Klan rally.

The messages referred to the Black Male Empowerment group on campus. The user wrote, “For all who can’t make the BME meeting, (we) are holding WME tonight at 7,” referencing a nonexistent White Male Empowerment group.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt condemned the messages on Tuesday. In a tweet , Schmidt said, “Our campus will not tolerate this racist action.”

The Dean of Students’ office is investigating. Assistant Chancellor Mike Rindo said Wednesday the university cannot identify the suspended students because an investigation is ongoing.

Black Male Empowerment’s president tweeted the group will “stand up for our rights.”

Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/

The Associated Press

