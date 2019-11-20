Loading articles...

US military drone strike kills senior al-Shabab official

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali intelligence official says a U.S. drone strike has killed a senior officer with the al-Shabab extremist group.

The official says the unidentified officer had maintained links with foreign extremist groups with the aim of co-ordinating future attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Residents said the officer’s vehicle was struck Tuesday outside the al-Shabab-held town of Kunya Barow in southern Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region.

The U.S. military in a statement confirms the strike and says the al-Shabab member had direct ties to al-Qaida. The U.S. says the strike was carried out in co-ordination with Somalia’s government.

A United Nations expert report released this month says al-Shabab remains a potent regional threat and now makes its own explosives.

Abdi Guled, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:03 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Fog Advisory continues for several areas including Uxbridge, Newmarket, Halton Hills and Milton (Nov 20-Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more