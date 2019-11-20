Loading articles...

US authorities arrest Brazilian ex-CEO in bribery case

NEW YORK — Authorities say the former CEO of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA has been arrested on U.S. corruption charges.

Federal prosecutors in New York City said José Carlos Grubisich was taken into custody Wednesday at Kennedy Airport.

An email seeking comment was sent to Grubisich’s lawyer.

Court papers accuse Grubisich of joining a conspiracy to divert about $250 million into a slush fund that was used to bribe Brazilian officials.

The papers say Braskem paid more than $16 million in bribes while seeking to build a facility in Brazil. They say the same alleged bribe got Braskem price breaks from a state-owned oil company.

In 2016, Braskem and a construction company agreed to pay $3.5 billion to U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities to settle bribery allegations.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW west of Trafalgar - right lane and ramp lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:50 PM
Get ready for wardrobe confusion in the GTA as temperatures take a rollercoaster ride this week #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more