Target, Lowe’s post gains; Urban Outfitters, Citigroup slide

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $15.58 to $126.43

The retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after handily beating analysts’ third-quarter earnings expectations.

Lowe’s Corp., up $4.43 to $117.83

The home improvement retailer raised its profit forecast for the year following solid third-quarter earnings.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $4.38 to $24.41

The clothing and accessories retailer fell short of Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and sales forecasts.

Citigroup Inc., down 91 cents to $73.91

The bank and its peers fell broadly as bond yields slid and crimped their ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

NXP Semiconductors NV, up 73 cents to $114.74

The chipmaker will resume its buyback program for up to $2 billion in stock in 2020.

Hologic Inc., up $2.04 to $49.19

The medical device maker is selling its Cynosure medical esthetics business for $205 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $2.90 to $182.35

The Chinese e-commerce giant’s share offering in Hong Kong was priced at discount.

Halliburton Co. (HAL)

Rising oil prices helped lift oilfield services providers and other energy companies.

The Associated Press

