Target: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $714 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $18.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.54 to $1.74. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 million to $1.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.45 per share.

Target shares have climbed 68% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 24%. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

