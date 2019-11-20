Loading articles...

Susan Choi, Sarah M. Broom win National Book Awards

NEW YORK — Susan Choi’s novel “Trust Exercise” has won the National Book Award for fiction.

Sarah M. Broom’s family memoir “The Yellow House” won in nonfiction and Martin W. Sandler’s “1919 The Year That Changed America” for young people’s literature. The winner for best translated book was Laszlo Krasznahorkai’s “Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming,” translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet. In poetry, the winner was Arthur Sze’s “Sight Lines.”

The 70th annual National Book Awards were presented Wednesday night at a dinner benefit gala in downtown Manhattan. Honorary prizes were given to author Edmund White and to the head of the American Booksellers Association, Oren J. Teicher.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

