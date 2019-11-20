Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
State Department approves $1b weapons sale to India
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 10:31 am EST
WASHINGTON — The State Department says it has approved the sale of naval guns and related equipment to India in a deal worth more than $1 billion.
The department says it provide the legally required notification to Congress of the proposed sale of up to 13 of the naval guns after it determined it was in the interests of U.S. national security by “improving the security of a strategic national partner.”
A State Department statement issued Wednesday said that India would use the MK-45 Gun System as “a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defence.”
The principal contractor would be BAE Systems Land and Armaments, based in Minneapolis with gun manufacturing in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Associated Press
