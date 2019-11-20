Spirit of the West singer John Mann passes away

Spirit of the West lead singer John Mann has died at the age of 57, the band announced on its website Wednesday.

Eric Alper, the band’s publicist, says Mann died peacefully in Vancouver from early onset Alzheimer’s, the disease with which he was diagnosed in 2014.

“John was a man of uncommon courage, was a loyal and beloved friend, a gentleman of great social conscience, and a soul brimming with creativity and enthusiasm,” the band wrote. “Most importantly he was a loving father to Harlan and Hattie and wonderful husband to Jill Daum.”

A four-time Juno nominee for his work with Spirit of the West, Mann and his band became underground heroes for their politically savvy, musically diverse songwriting, which fused traditional strains of folk, Celtic and turn-of-the-’90s alt-rock.

In his later years, Mann survived cancer — and wrote about it — only to suffer from early onset Alzheimer’s, though he determinedly continued performing as he faced the condition.

Mann had two children, son Harlan and daughter Hattie, with his wife, the playwright Jill Daum.

A private memorial is being planned.

Spirit of the West was best known for their hit Home for a Rest.