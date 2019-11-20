Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spaniards convicted of rape also sentenced for videoing it
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 5:34 am EST
MADRID — Two Spaniards who were among a group of five convicted earlier this year of raping a woman each have been sentenced to three years and three months more in prison for having made videos of the rape with their phones.
A regional court in Pamplona also fined them 5,670 euros ($6,280) on Wednesday for the seven videos and two photographs they made of the rape.
The five, who had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” were imprisoned for 15 years by the Supreme Court in July for raping an 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.
The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.
Four of the five are also on trial for allegedly sexually abusing another woman in 2016.
