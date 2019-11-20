Loading articles...

Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin

BERLIN — The son of a former German president has been stabbed to death while he was giving a lecture at a hospital in Berlin where he worked as a head physician.

Police said they have arrested a 57-year-old man over the death of Fritz von Weizsaecker on Tuesday evening at the Schlosspark-Klinik after a man jumped up from the audience and attacked him. Another man who tried to stop the attack was seriously wounded.

Von Weizsaecker died at the scene despite immediate attention from colleagues.

Fritz von Weizsaecker, 59, was the son of one of Germany’s most beloved presidents, Richard von Weizsaecker, who headed the country from 1984 to 1994. He died in 2015.

The Associated Press

