Somali-Canadian human rights activist murdered in Mogadishu

The Somali government says a Somali-Canadian human rights activist and diplomat has been killed.

The Somali ministry of information says Almaas Elman was murdered in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The government says in a tweet that it is investigating and will bring those responsible to justice.

Media reports in Somalia say she was shot in her vehicle while heading to the airport.

Global Affairs Canada says its thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends and that consular officials are ready to provide consular services to the family.

A spokeswoman says consular officials in Kenya are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.