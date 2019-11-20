Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Prison officers testify during hearing in inmate escape
by Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2019 1:41 pm EST
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Prison officers say a Tennessee inmate charged with killing a corrections administrator before he escaped a prison was seen riding a tractor outside a lawn mowing shop at the facility about a half-hour before a search for him began.
Curtis Ray Watson appeared before a judge during a hearing in a Lauderdale County court on Wednesday. A judge is expected to rule whether there’s enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury, which will consider whether to formally indict Watson on murder and escape charges.
Authorities say Watson was on lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning on Aug. 7. Investigators say Watson sexually assaulted and killed corrections administrator Debra Johnson at her home on prison grounds.
Authorities say Watson escaped on the tractor. He was found four days later, after an intense manhunt.