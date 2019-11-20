Loading articles...

Pope Francis calls for action to safeguard women, children

Pope Francis listens to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK — Pope Francis has called for migrants to be welcomed and for women and children to be protected from exploitation, abuse and enslavement as he began a busy two days of activities in Thailand.

Francis pleaded for action against one of the region’s greatest scourges — human trafficking to fuel the forced labour and sex trade industries — as he opened a weeklong visit to Asia on Thursday.

He praised the Thai government’s efforts to fight human trafficking in a speech at host Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s offices. But he appealed for greater international commitment to protect women and children “who are violated and exposed to every form of exploitation, enslavement, violence and abuse.”

He called for ways to “uproot this evil and to provide ways to restore their dignity.”

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Northbound DVP right lane blocked north of Lawrence. Delays from Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:50 PM
Get ready for wardrobe confusion in the GTA as temperatures take a rollercoaster ride this week #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more