Police officer fatally shot investigating home invasion

DETROIT — A police officer was shot to death and another wounded while responding to a home invasion on Detroit’s West Side.

Police Chief James Craig says the officers were searching for a suspect when they were shot late Wednesday. He says an 18-year police veteran was fatally shot in the neck with a high-powered rifle, and a three-year-veteran in the leg. Neither was identified.

At least one officer returned fire, wounding the suspect. The wounded officer and suspect were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Craig says the suspect had entered the home looking for his girlfriend. The chief says the home’s occupants fled as officers arrived and warned them that the suspect inside was armed. The officers were shot as they descended stairs from the second floor.

The Associated Press

