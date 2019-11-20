Loading articles...

Police ID suspect in fatal San Francisco area train stabbing

HAYWARD, Calif. — California authorities have identified a man arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man who apparently tried to stop a robbery on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train.

Bay Area Rapid Transit said Wednesday 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento was arrested in the Tuesday stabbing on a BART train pulling into a station in Hayward.

Interim BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said officers found the victim, who died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police are investigating reports the victim was a Good Samaritan who tried to stop the suspect from stealing shoes from another person.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Brim was arrested a block away from the station after employees of a car dealership said he tried to steal a van.

The Associated Press

