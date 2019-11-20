Loading articles...

Plea deal set for Dayton gunman’s friend

This undated file booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Court documents show Kollie will be in court Nov. 20, 2019 to make his guilty plea. He is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while illegally using drugs. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio — A federal judge is expected to hear a proposed plea agreement in the case of the friend of the gunman in the deadly Dayton mass shooting.

Court documents show 24-year-old Ethan Kollie plans to plead guilty Wednesday.

Details of his plea agreement haven’t been disclosed. He is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the Dayton shooting.

Attorney Nick Gounaris (goo-NAIR’-is) said Tuesday he will ask that Kollie be released pending sentencing.

Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

Investigators said Kollie told them he bought body armour, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun.

The Associated Press

